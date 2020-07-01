Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today.
That includes 20 new cases recorded since 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The county's total stood at 529 cases as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 10,577 tests had been completed as of that time. That represents an increase of 374 from the prior day.
The number of related deaths in the county remains unchanged at 22.
Two more cases were reported in Jones County, with now is at 55, and in Jackson County, which is at 25.
Clayton County's total climbed by 1 in the 24-hour period, again increasing to 39 after decreasing by one to 38 on Tuesday.
Delaware County's total is unchanged at 41.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of those four counties.
Statewide, Iowa reported 346 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, for a total of 29,290.
There were four additional related deaths reported from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 717.