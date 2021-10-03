The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Two more related deaths were reported in Grant County, Wis., since Wednesday, pushing its to-date total to 98. The county also reports that it has had another eight deaths of “people who were identified as probable cases of COVID-19.” Grant County also had another 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus since Wednesday.
- Elsewhere in Wisconsin, 30 more cases were reported during that time in Iowa County, 20 in Crawford County and 12 in Lafayette County. There were seven additional cases since Wednesday in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- The State of Iowa continues its practice of only issuing updated COVID-19 data on Wednesdays, so case and related death totals remained unchanged on Saturday.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties.
- As of Saturday, 163,256 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 67.1% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- Area pharmacies including Hartig Drug, HyVee and MercyOne are offering Pfizer booster shots to those eligible. See the full list of vaccination sites at https://bit.ly/2Wzf4M9.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data shows that, as of Wednesday, 12 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, down three from one week earlier. Three Clayton County residents were hospitalized, a decrease of two. Two Jackson County residents were hospitalized, one more than one week earlier. One Delaware County resident was hospitalized, a decrease of one, and there was one in Jones County, a total that was unchanged.
- As of Thursday — the most recent update — the Dubuque Community School District reported 17 active cases among students, a decrease of seven from Wednesday, and four cases among staff, a decrease of two. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported eight cases among students as of Thursday — unchanged from the day before — and no staff cases, also unchanged. Western Dubuque County Community School District reported 11 active cases among students as of Thursday, unchanged from the day before, and three among staff, an increase of two.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,707,013 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 63.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 5,698 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, though the latest daily total provided on the state website was for Thursday, at which point the to-date total stood at 730,379. The state’s related deaths increased by 30 to 8,009.
- As of Saturday, 3,293,474 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 65.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 6,700 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,630,864. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 83 to 25,017.
As of Saturday, 6,778,115 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 62.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.