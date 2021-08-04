It’s our deeply and long-held opinion that the public’s interest is best served when the government’s business is accessible to the public.
That long-held belief is affirmed by the Iowa Open Records Act, on the state’s books for 54 years.
That makes it particularly troubling to see Gov. Kim Reynolds’ administration’s lack of support for Iowa’s open records laws.
Lawyers for Reynolds and her spokesman Pat Garrett filed a brief last month requesting dismissal of the wrongful termination lawsuit filed by Polly Carver Kimm, the Iowa Department of Public Health’s former longtime communications director. Reporting by The Associated Press shows the brief states that Iowa’s open records law is not “a well-recognized public policy” and, thus, does not give job protections to employees who fulfill public information requests.
Kimm asserts she ultimately was dismissed because of her willingness to provide records and data to journalists and to members of the public related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her lawsuit claims that the Iowa Department of Public Health, as directed by the governor’s office, “sought to slow, stifle and otherwise divert the free flow of information” about Iowa’s pandemic response. She cites specific examples of Garrett telling her to withhold requested information, even though she had the data prepared.
It was Garrett who one year ago refused to provide the Telegraph Herald with an explanation of discrepancies in the reporting of county and statewide COVID-19 data. And recall that the state did not move to fix the flaws once they were pointed out. Instead, Garrett told the TH: “It doesn’t make sense for school districts and, frankly, newspapers to constantly calculate something and expect to get the exact same result as our website.”
Additionally, the Iowa Department of Health is the subject of formal complaints filed with the Iowa Public Information Board by two Iowa media outlets who claim the agency has repeatedly violated Iowa’s Open Records Law. The health department is also being sued over access to records related to a $26 million no-bid contract with a Utah company that facilitated the Test Iowa sites.
It’s disturbing that the Reynolds administration and her department heads don’t take seriously the public’s right to know and the laws ensuring that right. If Reynolds, Garrett and lawyers from the state Attorney General’s Office really believe Iowa’s Open Records Act is not a “well-recognized public policy,” they would all do well to acquaint themselves with the law and its aim to keep citizens informed.
Ignorance of the law won’t get you out of a traffic ticket. And it’s no excuse for a lack of transparency with Iowa citizens.