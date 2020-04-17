The likelihood of a spring sports season in Wisconsin suffered what could be a fatal blow.
Gov. Tony Evers extended his Safer at Home order through May 26, an order that also closed the state’s schools through the end of the year.
Evers initially issued the order March 13, closing all public schools effective March 18. He later extended the closures through the end of April before Thursday’s announcement.
“In accordance with Gov. Evers’ new directive, all interscholastic training, practices, scrimmages and contests remain suspended,” read a statement from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
WIAA executive staff previously discussed best- and worst-case scenarios for potential spring seasons, including the possibility that schools wouldn’t reopen before the end of the academic year.
The WIAA Board of Control will discuss the options for the remainder of spring seasons and summer regulations at its regularly scheduled video conference on April 21. WIAA executive staff will use guidance from the Board of Control to determine the best course of action.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced last week that it would not be hosting any campus events through June 30, which left the WIAA looking for alternate sites for the tennis, golf and softball state championships.