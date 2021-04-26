The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Five more residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. today.
- A series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics are planned in Dubuque this week. The next one is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, at the Kennedy Mall vaccination site. Additional walk-in clinics are planned each day. Information about those can be found at bit.ly/3aEYGxP.
- As of Sunday, 99,398 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated, 33% of the area’s population.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Sunday. The most recent data stated that, as of Tuesday, five residents each of Dubuque and Delaware counties were hospitalized with COVID-19. Two such residents of Jones County were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Jackson counties were hospitalized as of Tuesday.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 3.3%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 2.8%; Delaware County, 2.9%; Jackson County, 3.7%; and Jones County, 2.8%.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 191 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 362,923. The state reported that there were no additional related deaths as of 5 p.m. Sunday, so the toll remained 5,927.
- As of Sunday, 983,543 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa, an increase of 8,808 from Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned for 10 a.m. to noon today, at Potosi Brewing Co., 209 S. Main St. in Potosi. Walk-ins are welcome. More information is available by calling 608-723-6416. Vaccination appointments are available for a clinic at Lands’ End Comer Center in Dodgeville on Thursday, April 29. To register, visit signupgenius.com/go/4292021. The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
- Wisconsin reported 399 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing its total to 594,682. The state’s death toll remained at 6,757.
- As of Sunday, 1.8 million Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, or 31.4% of the population.
- There were 2,035 new COVID-19 cases announced Sunday in Illinois, for a state total of 1,321,033. The state reported 24 additional related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,826.
- Illinois also reported more than 3.7 million residents were fully vaccinated — 29.6% of the state’s population.