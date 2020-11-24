Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County had 127 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate was 20.3% as of the latter time.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,488 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 94 cases from the previous 24 hour period.
- Jones County had another 21 cases in the 24-hour period, and an additional COVID-related death. Its 14-day positivity stands at 37.3%, the highest in the state. The county’s case count has increased in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 84 active cases among inmates and 33 active staff cases as of Monday afternoon.
- Jackson County had 24 new cases and its rate inched up to 26.2%.
- Clayton County had 21 new cases in the 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate is at 27.3%.
- Delaware County had 18 new cases and a rate of 24.2%.
- The state health department reported county-level hospitalization data from Sunday. As of Sunday, 60 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 18 infected Jones County residents, 16 from Clayton County, 10 from Jackson County and five from Delaware County.
- Another local long-term-care facility was added to the state list Monday. Bethany Home in Dubuque now has three active cases. As of 5 p.m. Monday, the counts at the other facilities were: Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 14 cases, an increase of one; Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 14 cases; Dubuque Specialty Care — 70 cases; Good Neighbor Home, Manchester — 82 cases, an increase of one; Edgewood Convalescent Home — eight cases; Anamosa Care Center — 62 cases, an increase of two; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 30 cases; Elkader Care Center — nine cases; Great River Care Center in McGregor — 35 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count stood at 213,203 at 5 p.m. Monday, an increase of 2,685 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 14 to 2,192.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 18 new cases and one more death on Monday. Crawford County reported 15 additional cases and one more death. Lafayette County reported seven additional cases. Iowa County reported four additional cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,095 new cases today, pushing the total to 357,771. There were six additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 3,011.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 24 new cases, pushing its total number of cases over 1,000 as of Monday, as well as one additional death.
Statewide, there were 8,322 additional cases in Illinois reported Monday, along with 47 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 664,620 cases and 11,552 deaths.