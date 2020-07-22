Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, for a county total of 1,217. There were no additional deaths reported. In that 24-hour span, the county logged 104 new test results, for a positivity rate of 7.7%. Overall, the county’s positive test rate is 7.0%. Eight people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County were hospitalized as of Monday.
- Jones County’s total of positive cases increased by four in that 24-hour period to 99. Jackson and Clayton counties each had one additional case that time period, bringing their totals to 97 and 61 respectively. Delaware County’s total cases remained unchanged at 66.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases rose by 249 to 39,473. The state reported five additional deaths, for a total of 802.
- Grant County health officials reported five additional confirmed cases Tuesday, for a total of 256. Iowa County had one additional case Tuesday, for a total of 51. Crawford and Lafayette counties remained unchanged with no new cases reported. In Lafayette County, 86 of 87 individuals who have tested positive have recovered.
- Drive-thru testing in Cuba City, Wis., will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today along Harding Place.
- Statewide, Wisconsin’s number of confirmed infections rose by 1,117, bringing its total to 44,135. There were 13 more related deaths, so that toll moves to 859.
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., did not provide a Tuesday update, and the state number for the county remained at 70 cases.
Illinois’ statewide tally of confirmed cases rose by 955 Tuesday, pushing its total to 163,703 cases. There were 23 additional confirmed deaths, so that total climbed to 7,324 deaths.