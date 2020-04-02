A help line for assistance in accessing federal, state and local funding in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been expanded to include all business owners, nonprofit organizations and self-employed proprietors.
Experts can help access funds available through programs such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress on March 27, according to a press release.
The help line is a partnership between Greater Dubuque Development Corp., Northeast Iowa Community College and the local Small Business Development Center.
Call 563-588-3350 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email sbhelpline@nicc.edu for assistance.