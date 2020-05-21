In Iowa, there were 421 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. Thursday.
The state's total as of 11 a.m. was 15,954.
Twenty-two additional deaths were reported in that time, and the statewide tally has surpassed 400 and is now at 403.
In Wisconsin, there were 472 new cases reported Thursday, pushing the total to 13,885.
Six additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 487.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 2,268 cases, along with 87 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 102,686 cases and 4,607 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)