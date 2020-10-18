Sixty-one additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 4,631.
Those 61 new cases came from 193 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 34,244. That means the county had a positivity rate of 31.6% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose slightly, to 13.5%.
Jackson County reported 11 additional cases to send the county’s total to 523.
Delaware County had five new cases for a total of 670.
Clayton County had four additional cases and Jones County three for totals of 350 and 400, respectively.
There were no additional deaths reported in the five-county area, so the death tolls remained at 52 for Dubuque County, eight in Delaware County and three each in Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties.
State health officials report that outbreaks continue at five area long-term-care facilities.
In Dubuque County, MercyOne Dyersville continued to report 33 cases, with two additional recoveries, bringing that total to 20. Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque remained at seven cases and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque remained at 19 cases with 16 recovered.
In Delaware County, Good Neighbor Home in Manchester remained at 73 cases with 47 recovered and
Edgewood Convalescent Home remained at four cases, with one person recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 907 additional cases for a total of 107.057.
The related death toll rose by two in Iowa to 1,528.