EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Ten people at a Delaware County long-term-care facility have tested positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed Thursday.
The cases at Edgewood Convalescent Home are a mix of residents and staff, according to a press release, which does not indicate how many of the cases fall in either category.
Facility Administrator Sara McCool also would not specify how many residents have tested positive when reached by the Telegraph Herald.
A press release from the facility states it is unable to share any further specific information, citing patient privacy laws.
The State of Iowa COVID-19 tracking website was updated Thursday to include the outbreak at the facility and states that two of those people already have recovered.
This marks the first outbreak at a long-term-care facility in Delaware County. The state declares an outbreak at such facilities when at least three COVID-19 cases are confirmed.
“The facility has notified residents and their families, and consistent with (Iowa Department of Public Health) guidelines, the affected residents are in isolation,” the release states.
The facility is working with county and state health authorities “with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH.”
Messages seeking comment from Delaware County public health officials were not returned Thursday.
“We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this (virus) within our facility,” stated Edgewood Convalescent Home in its release. “Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. We have restricted visitors from entering our facility and canceled all group activities within the building.”
The release also states the facility has reviewed and updated its infection prevention and control plans and is screening all essential personnel as they enter and leave the building.
“Staff are wearing appropriate (personal protective equipment), and residents have been offered cloth face masks,” the release states. “We will continue to keep family members up to date so they have the latest information about their loved ones.”