The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Monday’s developments included:
- There were no new deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday.
- Seven new cases were reported in Dubuque County.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 83,252 residents in the 10-county area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Another 50,642 area residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus — 16.8% of the area’s population.
- Dubuque County has 17,294 residents who have been fully vaccinated, an increase of 35 from 24 hours earlier.
- On Monday the state provided county-level hospitalization data as of Saturday. At that time, there were four Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of two from Thursday’s census. Jones County had zero hospitalizations, a decrease of two. Clayton County also had zero, a decrease of one. No such residents of Delaware or Jackson counties were hospitalized.
- Statewide, the number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 230 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 345,938. No new deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll remained at 5,675.
- As of 5 p.m. Monday, 499,348 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 3,730 from Sunday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 338 additional cases on Monday, increasing the state’s total to 572,770. There were no additional related deaths reported, with the state’s death toll remaining at 6,576.
- Wisconsin reported 1,474,696 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 25.3% of the state’s population, and 860,062 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 14.8% of the population.
- Grant County public health officials posted that scheduling is now open for this week’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Call the Health Department at 608-723-6416 to schedule.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that people age 16 and older with certain medical conditions are now eligible for the vaccine. This new group adds more than 2 million people into the population eligible for the vaccine. For details go to
.
- The Lafayette County Health Department posted that it will only update the number of positive and recovered cases on Mondays going forward.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 1,223,083 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Monday, a 24-hour increase of 1,220 cases.
In Jo Daviess County, this week’s vaccination clinic will be held on Thursday, March 25, at Midwest Medical Center. It will be the Moderna vaccine, a two-dose vaccine 28 days apart. Registration will open at 4 p.m. today for those eligible. This includes the additional priority groups of government employees, higher education staff and news media. Register at www.jodaviess.org.
- The state reported 22 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,103.
Illinois also reported 1,771,103 residents were fully vaccinated — 13.9% of the state’s population.