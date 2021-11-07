The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- One additional COVID-19 related death was reported in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Thirty-five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Grant County, Wis., from Wednesday to Saturday. Elsewhere in southwest Wisconsin, 28 more cases were reported in Crawford County, 23 were reported in Iowa County and 18 were reported in Lafayette County. Jo Daviess County, Ill., had 21 new cases. Iowa’s public health data is only updated once per week, so case updates were not available Saturday.
- As of Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Wednesday.
- As of Saturday, 166,254 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 68.4% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- A walk-in clinic with both adult and pediatric vaccinations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- The State of Iowa did not provide its weekly update of county-level hospitalization data, so new figures were not available Saturday.
- As of Friday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 76 active cases among students, a decrease of 14 since Wednesday, and 19 among staff, a decrease of six. Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 25 active cases among students systemwide, an increase of 18, and five or fewer cases among staff. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 43 student cases as of Friday, the same as Wednesday, and 12 staff cases, an increase of one.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,761,761 Iowans were fully vaccinated, 65.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 5,698 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 804,872. The state’s related deaths increased by 43 to 8,597.
- As of Saturday, 3,411,585 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 68.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 7,209 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,712,986. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 50 to 25,948.
- As of Saturday, 7,691,858 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.