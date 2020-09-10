In Iowa, there were 883 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 72,020.
Iowa's related death toll rose by 21 to 1,206.
In Wisconsin, 1,547 new cases were reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 84,881.
There were 10 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,193.
In Illinois, 1,953 new confirmed cases were reported Wednesday along with 28 additional related deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 255,643 cases, including 8,242 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)