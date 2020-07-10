Thirty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 861 as of 11 a.m. today.
Increases in confirmed cases this week have come in tandem with increased testing. At the same time, the percentage of positive cases has also increased. Between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today, 439 more tests were reported by the county for a total of 14,489, which equates to a 7.5% positivity rate. The county's rate to date stands at 5.9%.
No additional related deaths were reported in the county. The toll has remained at 22 since June 15.
The most recent state data shows eight people with COVID-19 in Dubuque County hospitalized as of Thursday.
A total of 442 county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Meanwhile, in Jackson County, the number of confirmed cases increased by five in the past 24 hours to 52.
Three more cases were reported in Jones County, where the tally now is 69, while two more cases were reported in Clayton County, pushing its total to 486. One more case was reported in that span in Delaware County, which now sits at 55.
Statewide, 638 new cases were recorded in the 24-hour span. There were 33,759 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Two additional related deaths were reported, so the total is at 742.