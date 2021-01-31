Every new year brings with it the promise of a fresh start. As symbolized by our Lights of Hope displayed from the rooftops of all MercyOne hospitals across Iowa in the first week of January, we have begun 2021 with hope and optimism for good health and an eventual return to life more like we knew it before COVID-19.
Working in health care, we see firsthand the extremes of the pandemic. We are privileged to hold the hands of patients who suffer alone, while celebrating the remarkable and full recovery of so many others. We believe that 2020 was one of the most difficult, yet most rewarding years for us at MercyOne. Providing excellent and loving care is our ministry — our calling — and we are motivated by an unwavering commitment to the best health of those we serve. We embrace the tremendous responsibility and the honor which comes with caring for the lives of others.
Throughout the pandemic, we have cared for others while at the same time, our community has cared for us. In so many ways, large and small, we have felt your support and appreciation. From thank you cards, to messages on our sidewalks, to donated meals and treats, social media mentions and hand-lettered signs of recognition, you have shown us gratitude. Even as people faced uncertainty in their own lives and businesses — they selflessly reached out to thank us. We are humbled and grateful beyond words for your kindness and spirit of giving.
We are hopeful and optimistic for the year ahead, although there is still much work to be done. While we are vaccinating for COVID-19, we will be fighting the virus for several months to come, underscoring the importance of continued safety measures like wearing masks, washing our hands and social distancing. We do not know what additional challenges await us in this new year. What we do know is we are not the same people, organization, or community we were 12 months ago. We have changed for the better and, despite the distancing, we have grown closer.
Our hope is the spirit of appreciation and generosity we experienced in 2020 continues into the new year in even deeper and more personal ways. We have proven we can accomplish so much together. As we pray for a new year of healing, we are enormously thankful to be in service to and in partnership with such a fantastic community.