Dubuque City Hall and portions of the Historic Federal Building temporarily closed Wednesday after city employees reported flu-like symptoms that could be linked to COVID-19.
City spokesman Randy Gehl said the employees reported symptoms overnight Tuesday and on Wednesday of fever and cough to their supervisors. Neither has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Gehl said.
But "out of an abundance of caution," employees have been cleared out of City Hall and the second and third floors of the Federal Building. The city is requiring employees who work at those locations to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning with the last day they worked.
The first floor of the Historic Federal Building, including the post office, remains open.
City Hall and city offices at the federal building have been closed to the public since March 17 under an emergency proclamation from the mayor. And a majority of City Hall employees and many at the Federal Building were already working from home prior to Wednesday, Gehl said.
Gehl as well said there will be minimal impact to city services to the public, as the city last week ceased in-person payments and has directed city business online or via phone.
Phone trees were set up early Wednesday morning so the public can still contact city departments. And Gehl said the city has secured professional cleaning contractors to sanitize and disinfect City Hall and city offices at the Federal Building in accordance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.