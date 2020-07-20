Operations at the Dubuque Test Iowa site will be dramatically reduced starting Tuesday, July 21.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team reports that the governor's office directed Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, to not take more than 100 COVID-19 test samples per day going forward.
As a result, the hours of the Test Iowa site at Epic have been reduced to 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday of this week. No testing will be offered Friday.
"If the site reaches the maximum of 100 tests before 7 a.m., testing will be suspended until the next scheduled day," states a press release.
The free sample collection is open to all Iowans, but people must first complete an assessment at testiowa.com and have the “QR” code that comes with completing the assessment.
The new benchmark represents a significant reduction in the number of samples taken at the Dubuque site. Local officials previously said 400 to 550 samples were collected on average on days when it was open.
The release states that the Visiting Nurse Association also no longer is allowed to assist residents without internet access.
"Test Iowa advises people without internet access to ask a trusted family member or friend with internet access to assist in taking the online assessment," the release states.
It notes that test samples also can be taken at most local health care facilities. Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or who was exposed to someone with the coronavirus and who wants to be tested should contact their health care provider.