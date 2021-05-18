LANCASTER, Wis. -- Three Lancaster officials have banded together to encourage residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots.
City Mayor David Varnam and City Administrator David Carlson, as well as Lancaster Community School Board President Bill Haskins, collaborated on a public service announcement that can be viewed at tinyurl.com/4aej3zze.
While the three fulfill different roles in Lancaster, each believes that COVID-19 is one of the most important issues facing the community and that the vaccine offers a way to return to schooling, work and lifestyles in the safest way possible, according to a press release.