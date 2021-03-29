The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Seven additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour period between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- There were no additional COVID-19-related deaths in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area during that 24-hour period.
- The state did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. As of Thursday, there were three Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized, a decrease of one from Wednesday. Jones County had two such residents hospitalized, a decrease of three from Wednesday. Jackson County had one hospitalization, the same as Wednesday. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- By 5 p.m. Sunday, 59,497 residents in the 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 19.7% of the population.
- Statewide, the number of Iowa residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by 445 in the 24-hour span, increasing the state’s total to 349,624.
- Seven additional related deaths were reported statewide, so the death toll rose to 5,725.
- As of 5 p.m. Sunday, 579,150 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, an increase of 12,652 from Saturday.
- In Wisconsin, the state reported 428 additional cases Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 575,748. The state’s death toll remained at 6,598.
- Wisconsin reported 1,699,837 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 29.2% of the state’s population, and 995,419 state residents have been fully vaccinated, or 17.1% of the population.
- In Illinois, the state reported 1,237,828 COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Sunday, a 24-hour increase of 2,250 cases. The state reported 23 more related deaths, increasing the death toll to 21,251.
Illinois also reported 2,063,530 residents were fully vaccinated — 16.2% of the state’s population.