GREEN BAY, Wis. — The electric atmosphere that Platteville’s Sami Martin and her teammates anticipated at the Wisconsin state tournament didn’t quite meet expectations.
It was supposed to be an iconic moment in program history, as the top-ranked and undefeated Hillmen made their return to the state stage after 36 years and for just the second time in program history. While still memorable and historic for all involved, the coronavirus pandemic dimmed what could and should have been more.
“It’s not ideal to look up in the stands and see 9,000 empty seats,” Martin said. “We knew we had to face adversity, and Arcadia was going to see the same thing we were. We were only allotted 88 tickets for each team, and the atmosphere was different. It’s different looking up and seeing that many empty seats, but we dealt with it and our fans created a great fanbase and there’s no doubt they were a part of our success.”
A small but lively group of Platteville faithful — each qualifying team was allowed 88 tickets for immediate family members, with two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel — cheered on as Platteville punched its second trip to the state championship game and first since 1984 with a 48-45 Division 3 semifinal victory over Arcadia on Thursday at the Resch Center in front of approximately 200 spectators.
“We’re glad to be here,” Platteville coach Mike Foley said. “We found out the news about 8:45 (Thursday) morning and we brought all the kids in and said, ‘Hey, we’re only limited to four tickets per kid.’ Our kids rose up to the occasion and gave teammates extra tickets if they didn’t need them, and that’s just how unselfish our team is. They’re unselfish on the court and off the court.”
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in accordance with policies and guidance from public health organizations and the World Health Organization for mass gatherings, announced Thursday morning that it would limit attendance for the remainder of all winter tournament events, including boys’ basketball sectionals and the boys state tournament. Late Thursday night, the WIAA scrapped the remainder of the girls state tournament, as well as the rest of the winter state championships schedule.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented circumstances across the entire national sports landscape. The NBA, MLB and NHL have suspended their seasons, and with the NCAA Division I basketball tournaments called off, the WIAA wanted to do everything in its power to not cancel the state event.
“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
The announcement limiting fan access was made at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, when Platteville fan buses were forced to turn around and head home rather than reaching Green Bay to cheer on their Hillmen.
The local movie theater in Platteville opened its doors for students to watch the game on a livestream.
“Our community, I just can’t say enough about them in how they’ve supported the girls all throughout the year,” Foley said.
It made for an eerily empty Resch Center, which can hold nearly 10,000 spectators. Contest officials, timers, scorekeeper and announcers were allowed, along with WIAA staff and athletic trainers. But team cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers and videographers were prohibited. There were no traditional student sections directly behind each basket.
“I understand WIAA’s call, I totally get it,” Foley said. “I think that our kids were focused and they were able to handle that adversity because we’ve dealt with it all year long.”
While the atmosphere was certainly unexpected, the Hillmen were appreciative of the opportunity and planned to make the most of their unique state experience.
“This state game means everything to us, but it wouldn’t mean anything without our fans watching … from home, I guess,” Martin said. “Only some were in the stands, but we’re one team, one family.”