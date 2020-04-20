Phyllis Zalenski said the COVID-19 pandemic has sent many people into the uncharted waters of financial insecurity.
“It’s overwhelming for many people, especially if a person is going through this for the first time,” said the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach family finance specialist whose region includes Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties.
Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin have faced historic surges in unemployment claims in the wake of the pandemic and closures of businesses deemed non-essential. Other workers have had hours reduced.
“It’s a brand-new situation for many people,” Zalenski said. “They are facing reduced income because of a reduction of hours or being completely laid off. Then, there is so much information out there, and they are trying to navigate through all of it.”
Here are eight steps to take if faced with financial challenges due to COVID-19.
1
Don’t panic
“Everybody is feeling stressed right now regardless of how it is hitting your pocketbook,” said Rebecca Wiggins, executive director of Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education. “The first thing people need to do is try not to panic. You can get in a panic, and it can keep you from taking even that initial first step.”
Zalenski cautions against letting the uncertainty overwhelm you.
“Part of this is thinking about what I can control and what I can’t control,” she said. “Focus on the things you can control.”
2
Don’t hesitate to seek help“This is an opportunity to take away the shame of getting help,” Wiggins said. “Everybody is in a precarious situation, even if they haven’t lost their job. There is just so much unknown about this. There are a lot of resources available, and you don’t need to do it alone.”
3
Take stock of situation“Look at, what is my current situation — what are all of the sources of income that I have and how does this income cover the essentials, and where are the gaps?” Zalenski said. “Prioritize what has to be paid. You have those fixed expenses: paying the rent, mortgage, paying for food. What is going to affect the health and well-being of my family? That should be the priority. Some of the things they have spent money on before they won’t be able to.”
4
Reach out for information“Don’t just assume that you don’t qualify (for help),” Zalenski said. “More people could be eligible because of COVID-19. People can often get additional resources.”
Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all provide information on resources by calling 2-1-1, a telephone number assigned by the Federal Communications Commission to streamline access to health and human services.
“It’s the information and resources line,” Zalenski said. “They have a database for whatever resources you’re trying to find. They can provide you with what is available.”
The 2-1-1 websites are found at 211iowa.org, illinois211.org and 211wisconsin.communityos.org.
5
Seek Personalized help
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach has a free and confidential Iowa Concern Hotline at 800-447-1985.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security has information on unemployment claims at https://bit.ly/3clIGPu and links to a variety of other financial resources at https://bit.ly/2xzVh2K.
University of Wisconsin Extension has financial educators who can help navigate personal economic difficulties at fyi.extension.wisc.edu/toughtimes/financial-educator or by calling 608-263-1667 and leaving a message.
Wiggins’ association has a free, virtual counseling service available for people facing financial hardship. Information is available at afcpe.org/covid19. The website also features a collection of links to resources.
“There are qualified professionals who are standing ready and willing to help,” Wiggins said.
6
Be wary of fraud“There are going to be a lot of scams out there,” Wiggins said. “That’s why you need to make sure that the person you’re working with is qualified. These are the people who have been vetted.”
7
Don’t be discouraged
Zalenski cautions against becoming discouraged if you are placed on hold when making a phone call.
“Some people say they call a number (and are put on hold), and so they put (the phone) on speakerphone and go do other things (while on hold),” she said. “If someone has online access, many of the applications are available online. Try to do as much as you can online before you make a phone call.”
8
stick with the plan
“You don’t have to do it alone,” Wiggins said. “There are professionals who can help. They are going to look at every individual, look at the whole person — what is a person’s traditions and beliefs, and what is important to them? Maybe they have to take care of extended family members. They will look at these things and come up with a plan. The plan can be a phased approach — today, you need to call the landlord, or today, you have to call the utility.”
Wiggins said a plan to navigate the coronavirus pandemic can also provide long-term security.
“It can look at, now I’ve weathered this storm, how do I get myself in better position for something else that comes along?” she said.