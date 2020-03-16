The Archdiocese of Dubuque announced today that public celebrations of Mass will be canceled beginning Thursday, March 19.
The cancellation is effective until further notice, according to a message from Archbishop Michael Jackels posted on the archdiocesan website.
All Catholics in the archdiocese will receive dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass, according to Jackels.
Jackels writes that the decision was made “after consultation and considerable prayer” and is aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
The archbishop will livestream a celebration of Mass each Sunday, as well as certain other ceremonies. Jackels will lead the rosary every Thursday.
Information on the livestreamed events will be found at DBQArch.org.
The existing schedule for confirmation is also canceled. The archdiocese will contact parishes to reschedule.
Funerals, weddings and baptisms may be held, but will be limited to the immediate family, or at least no more than 50 people present, according to the archdiocese.
Communal penance services should not be held, according to Jackels. Private, one-on-one confession can be scheduled by appointment.
All archdiocesan-sponsored events where 50 or more people are gathered also are canceled.
Jackels also announced a voluntary day of fasting, abstinence and prayer on March 25.
“On that day, people ordinarily bound on Ash Wednesday to fast and abstain from meat are invited to make those same sacrifices,” Jackels writes.