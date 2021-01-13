The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday released guidelines for who will be in the second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
Currently, the first phase of vaccinations in Iowa, or Phase 1A, is being distributed to health care workers and the residents and staff of long-term-care facilities.
As of Monday, the state reported that about 85,000 of those people living or working in the state had received at least one dose of vaccine and about 5,650 were fully vaccinated after receiving the required two doses.
According to a press release from the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team, the state anticipates that the second phase, or Phase 1B, will start “no later than Feb. 1” and will include the following “high-risk populations:”
- All Iowans who are at least 75 years old.
- People with disabilities living in home settings who are dependent on attendant care staff, as well as that staff.
- Correctional facility staff and inmates, including state and city- or county-
- operated facilities.
- Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, including shelters, sober-living homes, behavioral health treatment centers and detention centers. (College dorms are not included as part of Phase 1B.)
- Where public health data indicate outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who are working in or living in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing.
- Prekindergarten through high school staff, early childhood education and child care workers.
- First responders, including firefighters, police officers and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers.
- Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including those in hospital and long-term-care settings, child and food production safety.
- Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
“The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team is using this information to continue to work with local, IDPH-approved vaccine providers to prepare for this next phase of vaccinations,” states the press release. “Phase 1A vaccinations of health care providers and long-term-care residents and staff are continuing in Dubuque County and are anticipated to be completed in two to three weeks.”
County Health Department Executive Director Patrice Lambert noted that local officials do not know how many doses of vaccine will arrive in the county or when.
“As soon as vaccination locations and details are available, they will be shared with the public,” she said in the release. “Vaccination waiting lists are NOT being created so we ask that residents do not call health care providers and public health at this time. We are encouraged that so many people are anxious to get vaccinated, but we ask for people to be patient as details are finalized.”