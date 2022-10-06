With influenza season on the way, local health officials warn against treating COVID-19 like it is the new flu.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan told City Council members this week that the COVID-19 virus has not yet become seasonal like influenza and still poses a significant health risk for some residents.
“People still have to be very mindful that COVID is still present,” she said. “It’s not over, and we don’t know when it will be over.”
In Dubuque County, the number of COVID-19 cases reported to state health authorities has been on a downward trajectory, from 120 new cases in the seven-day period that ended Sept. 7 to 46 cases in the week that ended Wednesday. Health officials note that any COVID-19 positive result received on an at-home test is not included in those totals so the number of cases likely is much higher.
As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as low for Dubuque County for the second straight week.
Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 who are in Dubuque’s hospitals has fluctuated over the past five Wednesdays — the day on which the hospitals report their data each week — ranging from two to 13 patients. At least one COVID-19-related death has been reported in each of those five weeks, with a total of eight such deaths during that time.
While some of the local COVID-19 figures seem to be trending in a positive direction, Corrigan warned against residents treating the virus less seriously. One sentiment she has heard often is that COVID-19 will become similar to influenza, requiring minimal vaccination and only surging seasonally.
However, Corrigan and other health experts warned that COVID-19 still has some time before it becomes a seasonal, endemic virus.
“We’re not there yet,” Corrigan said. “COVID is not the flu.”
Hendrik Schultz, chief medical officer for Medical Associates Clinic and Health Plans, infectious disease specialist and member of the Dubuque County Board of Health, agreed and argued that the virus still poses a more serious health risk to residents than the flu.
“COVID is quite a bit more severe when you get it,” he said. “We have quite a better grip on it now, but it’s still a significant disease that can cause a lot of problems.”
Schultz explained that influenza season typically occurs in the winter when people are spending more time indoors and are more easily able to transmit the virus. While COVID-19 benefits from these same conditions, surges in positive cases for the disease also currently don’t align with any season.
Corrigan said that while COVID-19 cases in the U.S. currently largely appear to be on the decline, positive cases in Europe are on the rise.
“With COVID, we don’t know how long a surge will last,” she said. “It has very much proven not to be seasonal or annual.”
Schultz said that as scientists continue to improve development of vaccines for the virus and the rates of immunity continue to increase through vaccination and natural exposure, outbreaks of the virus could become seasonal and, as a result, more easily manageable through annual vaccination.
A recent study from Yale University predicted that by 2024, COVID-19 could become endemic and share the same seasonality of influenza.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that we will get to that point,” Schultz said. “It’s not impossible that we get to a point where we get a good vaccine that needs minor adjustments on a yearly basis.”
Until then, though, Corrigan stressed that residents continue to follow with current CDC guidelines by staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, getting tested if you have symptoms and taking extra precaution if you are at a high risk of getting very sick.
“We can’t let our guard down,” she said. “We need to still be following the best practices.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.