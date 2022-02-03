Local drugstore chain offering free test kits for COVID-19 Telegraph Herald erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! A Dubuque-based drugstore chain is offering free, take-home PCR test kits for COVID-19 at all of its locations.Hartig Drug is providing the test kits in a partnership with testing company eTrueNorth, according to a press release.To receive a test, customers must complete an online assessment at iNeedaCovid19test.com, then select a Hartig Drug location. Customers are issued a voucher to pick up a test.Specimen collection is done at home and returned to a designated drop box at Hartig on the same day as it was collected. Test results will be emailed and could take three to five business days. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Jo-daviess-county-ill Grant-county-wis Coronavirus Covid-email-0203 erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Follow erik.hogstrom@thmedia.com Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Today A life remembered: Dubuque businessman loved animals, sought to help others Dubuque companies start rooftop construction project at downtown building Police: 2nd Dubuque teen charged as adult in sexual assault case Allen D. Harves Local law enforcement reports Trending Today A life remembered: Dubuque businessman loved animals, sought to help others Dubuque companies start rooftop construction project at downtown building Police: 2nd Dubuque teen charged as adult in sexual assault case Allen D. Harves Local law enforcement reports