News in your town

Grants available for minority-owned Dubuque businesses impacted by COVID-19

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Dubuque school officials: 3 staff, 1 student recently tested positive for COVID-19

17 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2nd death, 6 more cases in Jo Daviess County

System flaw leads to incorrect reporting of new COVID-19 cases, lower 14-day positivity rates in Iowa

11 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; additional cases in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson counties

Politics slows flow of U.S. virus funds to local public health

5 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, lowest total since late June