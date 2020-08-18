Attempts to reschedule a Baby Shark Live! Performance at Five Flags Center have been abandoned due to COVID-19.
The show has been canceled, according to a social media post by the venue.
The show originally had been scheduled for March 13, but was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“We had hoped to proceed with a new performance date, but due to the continuously evolving situation, we have been advised to take this unfortunate action,” the post states.
Refunds will be processed by the outlet where tickets were purchased.
Call 563-589-4258 to arrange a refund if the tickets were purchased at the Five Flags Box Office.