MANCHESTER, Iowa — West Delaware County Community School District will continue its mask mandate through at least the end of the current school year.
The district’s Board of Education decided this week to keep the requirement after receiving input from community members in attendance, with numerous pleas from the public to end the current mandate.
Citing an informal survey of superintendents in the Keystone Area Education Agency, Superintendent Kristen Rickey told those in attendance that 17 of the 21 districts in the AEA recently reported they will continue mask requirements through the end of the year. One district will not continue such a mandate and the remaining three did not report updated policies.
“The vast majority of the schools in the area are continuing the masks,” said Rickey. “Other schools in the area are continuing — most, I believe.”
Opponents of the mask requirement stated Delaware County and the State of Iowa do not have mandates, with the only place where masks are required being schools.
“Every parent of a West Delaware student knew in the fall that if they wanted to come here, they would be required to wear a mask,” said board member Carl Johnson. “I think we should continue what we have until the end of the school year.”
The board was questioned whether the district has an exit strategy for the mask requirement. Board President Dan Hogan addressed the issue.
“I get it. I understand the people that want the masks on. I understand people that want the masks off,” Hogan said. “For me, it’s the quarantine issue. I don’t want to start that mess again. We’re still under this quarantine rule. We can’t hide from that. I don’t want these kids to miss the grand march, the prom or graduation.”
He agreed on the need for an exit strategy of some kind.
“If we maintain the policy we have today, it needs to be until the end of the year with no decision made for next year,” Hogan said. “We don’t know where we’re going to be at and we don’t need to make any decisions for the next school year.”
Rickey emphasized that officials are continuing to take their cues from health experts.
“Whether the masks work or not, I’m not a scientist, I’m reading what the CDC says,” Rickey said. “The bottom line is, we are told by the Iowa Department of Public Health that people have to quarantine. I’m really concerned about someone missing graduation because the kid sitting next isn’t wearing a mask. We can’t get them six feet apart.”
Hogan struck a similar tone.
“If the rules were different, my opinion would be different,” said Hogan. “I don’t want to be the person that takes the masks off and gets a bunch of kids quarantined.”