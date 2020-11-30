An additional 32 cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, moving the county's total to 9,242.
The county's to-date positivity rate remained at 20.9%.
Jones County had 18 more cases of COVID-19 during that time span, moving its total to 2,326. There continues to be an active outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported that there were 81 active cases among inmates and 26 active cases among staff as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday, which was when the data was most recently updated.
Delaware County recorded 13, so its tally moved to 1,446, while Jackson County had 12, moving to 1,455. Clayton County had seven more cases, pushing its total to 1,119.
No additional related deaths were reported in those five counties. Dubuque County's death toll remained at 91, Delaware County at 21, both Jones and Jackson counties at 13 and Clayton County at five.
There remain 13 long-term-care centers in those five counties with active outbreaks, according to the state. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 83 cases and 62 recovered (an increase of six)
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 20 cases and seven recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 15 cases and nine recovered (an increase of one)
- Dubuque Specialty Care -- seven cases and four recovered
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- five cases and none recovered
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- four cases and none recovered
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 36 cases and two recovered
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 30 cases (an increase of five) and one recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- nine cases and two recovered
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 82 cases and 66 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- nine cases and four recovered
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
- Anamosa Care Center -- 64 cases and two recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 53 cases (an increase of one) and one recovered
Statewide, a total of 1,222 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 229,019. The state's related death toll increased by 28 in the same time period, moving to 2,403.