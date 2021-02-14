There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in area Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today.
Eleven additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 12,121.
The county's death toll remained at 187, the sixth-highest in the state. Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate rose slightly, to 7.3%, as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported two additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,058. Deaths remained at 37.
Delaware County also reported two additional cases in the 24 hours, for a total of 1,837. Deaths remained at 38.
Clayton and Jones counties both reported one additional case, increasing those counties’ totals to 1,577 and 2,058, respectively.
Clayton County’s death toll remained at 53. Jones County’s total number of deaths remained at 54.
As of 11 a.m. today, one local long-term-care facility remained on the state’s outbreak list. According to the state website, Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque has had 74 positive COVID-19 cases, three of which came in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 455 additional cases, increasing the state’s total to 329,098.
The state reported no additional related deaths, so Iowa’s total remained 5,236.