CASSVILLE, Wis. – Some students in a southwest Wisconsin school district will switch to remote learning beginning this week.

Cassville School District officials have announced that middle- and high-school students will move to virtual learning as of today.

Elementary school grades, including 4-year-old kindergarten through sixth grades, will remain receiving in-person instruction, according to an announcement posted on social media.

The announcement states that the move is a safety measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and due to the percentage of middle- and high-school students under isolation or quarantine orders.

The district plans to return to in-person instruction on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

