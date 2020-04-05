Question: Have U.S. Postal Service employees made any changes to their mail delivery practices because of COVID-19 concerns? Is there concern that the virus could be spread through the handling of mail?
Answer: Dubuque Postmaster Aaron Eichhorn said postal service staff have started implementing social distancing practices at post offices. However, there haven’t really been any changes to mail handling because there has been no indication COVID-19 can be transmitted that way.
Federal U.S. Postal Service officials wrote on their website that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization said it does not appear COVID-19 is spreading through the mail.
“According to WHO, the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus from a package that has been moved, traveled and exposed to different conditions and temperatures is also low,” officials wrote.
In Dubuque, staff have marked off areas where customers stand in line with 6-foot increments, and they are installing plastic glass cough shields at counters. They are also waiving requirements for signatures normally needed for some transactions.
“Everything’s changing every day, so we’re trying to keep up, just like everybody else, just keeping everything clean,” Eichhorn said.
Question: Official measurements of the Mississippi River include the river’s “stage” measured in feet. How is the river level measured? At what point does the river reach flood stage?
Answer: The level of the Mississippi River is measured based on the height of the water at gauges along the river, said Gary Kilburg, lockmaster for Lock and Dam No. 11 in Dubuque. In the Dubuque area, those gauges are located at the lock and at the railroad bridge.
Because the measurements are based on the river’s height at those gauges, the river stage is not equivalent to the actual depth of the river, Kilburg said.
Differing river levels between the lock and dam and the railroad bridge don’t necessarily mean there is an actual difference in the river’s depth either, he said. It’s just measured using a different gauge.
“Unless you really know all the numbers, the numbers are really irrelevant to how deep the river is,” Kilburg said.
The Mississippi River enters a minor flood stage at the railroad bridge when the water reaches 17 feet, according to the National Weather Service. At that point, water would affect homes at the Shore Acres neighborhood in East Dubuque, Ill.