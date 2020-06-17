Playgrounds reopened this morning in City of Dubuque parks.
The city announced the move in a press release issued shortly after 11 a.m., in which officials reminded users to take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It states that city staff and public health experts "felt they could reopen the parks’ outdoor playgrounds with signage promoting preventative actions and encouragement that, if social distancing is not possible due to heavy use of the playground unit, residents delay their visit or wait their turn at a physical distance."
Residents also are reminded to take along hand sanitizer and to wear masks "when you can’t social distance from others outside your household unit.”
Park pavilions and restrooms remain closed "due to city budget constraints," the release states, noting that water fountains also are not running due to coronavirus concerns.
The city also announced that capacity restrictions have been lifted at the three city skate parks.