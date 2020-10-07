SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train will not tour this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The railway will instead donate to food banks in communities along its network and host a virtual concert, according to a press release.

The train -- effectively a portable holiday concert decked out in bright, flashing lights -- began touring in 1999, traveling across Canada and the northern United States while collecting food donations.

The multi-state journey usually includes brief stops eastern Iowa.

The railway announced it intends to resume the train tour in 2021.

