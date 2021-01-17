One additional COVID-19-related death was reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s death toll to 150, the sixth-highest in the state.
Dubuque County had 18 additional confirmed cases in the 24-span ending 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 11,301.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly, to 10.7%, as of 11 a.m. today.
Jones County had five additional cases during the 24-hour span, for a total of 2,696. There were no additional deaths reported, so the toll remained at 49.
Jackson County had four additional cases, for a total of 1,910. The county’s death toll remained at 31.
Clayton and Delaware counties both had three additional cases, for county totals of 1,507 and 1,722, respectively. Clayton County’s death toll remained at 48. Delaware County’s death toll remained at 36.
As of 11 a.m. today, two long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list. As of 11 a.m.: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque had 45 cases.
Statewide, Iowa reported 731 additional cases between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. today, for a total of 304,855.
The state’s death toll rose by two and stood at 4,323 as of 11 a.m. today