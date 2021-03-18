The City of Dubuque’s fire department has proposed a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination site at the Grand River Center, which would require around $90,000 of local government investment.
Dubuque Fire Chief Rick Steines pitched the idea to the Dubuque County Board of Health at its meeting Wednesday night. The idea would be to model the operation — to be staffed primarily by fire department staff — after the county’s successful drive-through COVID-19 testing drives at the site much earlier in the pandemic.
“It’s downtown, centrally located to populations we feel will be seeking vaccinations,” Steines said. “It has the capacity to handle large numbers of people. There’s an ability to service public transit-dependent populations and other previously hard-to-get-to populations.”
Earlier this month, the fire department announced that it had completed the certifications for 90% of staff to be able to administer vaccinations.
Grand River Center is located at 500 Bell St. in the Port of Dubuque.
Steines said the site, in addition to the existing point of distribution clinic at the former Younkers department store at Kennedy Mall, would help the county administer an expected increase in vaccine dosage. He said that in his department’s plan, crews could handle an average of 50 vaccinations an hour.
The proposal would include renting two parking lots and the covered parking garage at Grand River, as well as an exhibit hall.
That would cost nearly $89,000, plus city staff time. The proposal asks that the county cover $65,800 for facility and equipment rental, internet service and traffic signage, as well as for call center and scheduling software.
That software would be the most expensive under the proposal, at $33,500. Steines explained that the health care providers currently administering the vaccine already had this kind of software, but the fire department does not. This cost would cover a six-month contract for the software. Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach, though, said that was a worst-case-scenario cost estimate.
The city would pay $22,700 for technology improvements at the site, plus staff time, which Steines thought would be $300 to $400 per hour.
Members of the board of health questioned some of the need for the site in question.
“I would think anyone needing public transportation could get that same service at the mall location,” said board Chairman Tom Bechen. “Once others hop in the car to go to a drive-through, it doesn’t much matter where they’re going — Kennedy Mall or Grand River.”
Board member Diane Pape-Freiburger pointed to unfilled capacity for vaccinations at pharmacy sites around the county currently administering vaccines.
But, board member Dr. Hendrik Schultz said, the plan might be worth revisiting if and when the size of vaccine allotments to Dubuque County increase significantly.
The board did not vote on the measure at this meeting.