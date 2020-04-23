Illinois residents will be asked to stay at home for another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc statewide.
Gov. J.B. Pritkzer today announced his intention to sign an extension of his stay-at-home order next week. This and prior orders requiring social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses are integral to public safety, he argued.
"To everyone listening, we are in possibly the most difficult part of this journey," Pritzker said during his daily news conference this afternoon. "I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would.
"But this is the part where we have to dig in and understand that the sacrifices we've made as a state to avoid a worst-case scenario are working," he added. "And we need to keep going a little while longer to finish the job."
However, Pritzker did announce some concessions, including allowing non-essential businesses to begin offering delivery or curbside services.
However, it is unclear whether those allowances will modify some northwest Illinois lawmakers, including Rep. Andrew Chesney, D-Freeport, who has in recent days railed against Pritzker's one-size-fits-all approach to combating the virus.
"Families are hurting from this economic shutdown," Chesney wrote in a press release issued this week. "Very few businesses have the ability to weather more than 30 days of shutdown. ... The legislature needs to be involved in decisions to safely open regionally."