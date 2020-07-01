SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

A Dubuque cafe has closed temporarily after its owner reported being exposed to another person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Tanya Evans said she closed Jitterz Cafe & Coffee, 1073 Main St., today as a precautionary measure upon learning the news and is seeking COVID-19 testing.

“While I myself am not feeling sick, I am very concerned about serving customers if there is any chance I am asymptomatic,” she wrote in a social media post.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

If she receives a negative test result, the earliest the venue will reopen is 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 7.

“But if I get a positive result, it will be longer,” Evans wrote.

Tags