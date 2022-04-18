The Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team says that, so far, a quiet rollout of the second COVID-19 vaccine booster doses available to high-risk people is proving sufficient locally.
Since March 29, people 50 and older, and with underlying health factors, have been eligible to receive a second booster dose — following full vaccination — of a vaccine against COVID-19, if it is at least four months since their first booster. But unlike in previous vaccine eligibility announcements, local public health officials did not publicly mobilize in response.
“I don’t think, as of right now, the IMT sees the logistics for second booster rollout looking any different than last time, when people became eligible for the first booster dose,” said Samantha Kloft, interim executive director of the county Health Department.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the Incident Management Team learned several lessons from the first booster rollout, which showed the county’s providers had the capacity to at least begin the second round.
“The vaccine providers were not overwhelmed,” she said. “We prepared to have the (point-of-distribution center) available but didn’t need it. As we continue to meet with vaccine providers on a regular basis, they keep us in tune with the demand for vaccine. Most of them are not doing clinics. They’ve assimilated it into their regular visits.”
The need for a second booster also changed since the first was available, Corrigan said.
“These booster recommendations are somewhat individualized, based on your underlying health conditions, age and potential exposure,” she said. “A lot of people consider if they’re going to be traveling, if they have elderly relatives or immuno-compromised people they’re around a lot.”
Corrigan said the UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, contracted by Dubuque County for public health work, has not received very many calls with questions about this second booster.
Last Wednesday, the Incident Management Team reported 24 positive cases since April 6.
“It’s a reminder that there are cases out there and, anecdotally, people are hearing about more breakthrough cases of people who are vaccinated,” Corrigan said.
While they know eligible people are seeking the second booster doses, Kloft said local officials are not told how many or their demographics.
“We can’t see that specific data,” she said. “But the VNA has seen a good amount of people coming into their walk-in clinics, most of them older, coming in for their second booster.”