DARLINGTON, Wis. — A bid to add another public health nurse to the Lafayette County Health Department to assist amid the COVID-19 pandemic fell short this week.
The county’s Joint Finance and Human Resources Committee turned down the proposal after the county Board of Health unanimously recommended that the third public health nurse be added.
County Supervisor Bob Boyle, who is chairman of the Board of Health, said the joint committee turned down the request because of the cost — $86,400, which includes benefits.
The joint committee instead recommended that the health department either reorganize or find out what other counties are doing and adopt some of those ideas.
Health Department Director Elizabeth Townsend had told the Board of Health that the county’s current two public health nurses are working seven days per week. She said she recently had to finally let one of them have a weekend off “because she could tell” it was needed.
Lafayette County had 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, up from nine on the morning of May 8.
Townsend also expressed concerns over not being able to respond to requests for assistance during the pandemic.
“We have a lot of people reaching out to us during the pandemic that have questions,” she said. “For example, the cheese plant in Darlington has reached out to the health department numerous times and wanted assistance in going in and doing inspections and making sure they are doing everything that they can. We just don’t have the capacity that we feel we can do that for them. But what we can offer is guidance for them on what to do as far as providing them with some resources and stuff like that.”
Townsend also told the board that she had to switch contact- tracing efforts within the department away from the nurses to two other staff members. Contact tracing involves determining who might have been exposed to people with COVID-19 and reaching out to them.
Townsend told the Board of Health that when people are contacted by the health department and told they were in contact with someone with COVID-19, they want to hear from a nurse, not a health department staff member. But she had to make the switch because the public health nurses were getting behind with their other work. Those nurses have weekly work they do at the county jail and through the Lafayette County Human Services Department.
Townsend said she anticipates more confirmed coronavirus cases in Lafayette County with increased testing.
She also said the health department plans to have testing samples taken at Lafayette Manor, the county-owned, 64-bed nursing home in Darlington. The Wisconsin National Guard would be available to handle that process, but regardless, Townsend said she feels the workload will continue to increase for her department, including the two nurses.