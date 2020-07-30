Thirty-three additional COVID-19 cases and two additional related deaths in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 11 a.m. today.
The county total stood at 1,431 cases and 28 deaths as of the latter time.
Jackson County also reported its first death as of 11 a.m. today.
A total of 212 additional COVID-19 tests were completed during the time frame, pushing that tally to 19,073. That means the county had an 15.6% positivity rate during the 24-hour stretch.
Jackson County reported four additional cases in that 24-hour period, moving its total to 130. Jones and Delaware counties reported one more case each, for a totals of 115 and 81, respectively. Clayton County remained unchanged at 84.
Statewide, Iowa reported 648 additional confirmed cases during the 24-hour period, bringing the total of positive cases to 43,844.
There have been 469,606 tests completed, an increase of 5,673 over one day prior. The statewide positivity rate for the 24-hour period was 11.4%.
Nine additional related deaths were reported statewide in the 24-hour span, moving the toll to 854.