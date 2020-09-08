In Iowa, there were 348 new confirmed cases reported between 11 a.m. Monday and 11 a.m. today, bringing the state's total to 70,723.
Iowa's related death toll rose by seven to 1,174 as of 11 a.m. today.
In Wisconsin, 717 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 82,417.
There were no additional related deaths, so the state count remained at 1,168.
In Illinois, 1,392 new confirmed cases were reported today along with seven additional confirmed deaths.
That brings the state's totals to 252,353 cases, including 8,186 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)