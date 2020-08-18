Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Monday’s developments included:
- Seventeen new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were recorded between 5 p.m. Sunday and 5 p.m. Monday, moving the total to 1,814 as of the latter time.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the county in the 24-hour span, and 12 people in the county with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Sunday, according to the state data on Monday. An additional nine people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 were classified as recovered in the time span. By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 572 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Monday.
- With 17 new cases and 155 new tests reported in the county, the 24-hour positivity rate was 11%. The county’s to-date rate remained at 8.2%. Over the 14-day period that ended at 5 p.m. Monday, there were 279 new confirmed cases and 2,362 new tests in the county, equating to a positivity rate of 11.8%.
- Elsewhere, Clayton and Jackson counties each reported two new cases in the 24-hour period, while Delaware County recorded one. Jones County’s total dropped by one case from one day prior, which typically is the result of a case initially being attributed to the incorrect county.
- Delaware County Public Health announced Monday that it would stop providing daily COVID-19 updates. “COVID-19 is actively spreading in our communities. With the continued increasing caseload, Delaware County Public Health will no longer push out case number updates to the public. Public Health’s focus will be communicating with these new COVID-19 cases and the significant contact tracing involved with each new case.”
Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Dubuque County no longer is listed among the long-term-care outbreaks in the state. Statewide, there were 31 current outbreaks affecting 933 people, but there now are no such outbreaks currently reported in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson or Jones counties.
- Statewide, 288 new cases were reported in the 24-hour period, pushing the total to 52,721. Six more related deaths were recorded, so that toll climbed to 981.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported four more cases, Lafayette County, two, and Crawford County, one.
- Statewide, 455 new cases were reported Monday, pushing the total to 66,196. No related deaths were recorded, so the state count remained at 1,039.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County on Monday reported its second related death, along with six new cases of COVID-19. The county’s case count rose to 147.
Statewide, 1,773 new cases and 12 related deaths were reported Monday. That pushes the state’s totals to 207,854 cases and 7,756 deaths.