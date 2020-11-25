In Iowa, 3,345 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, increasing the state’s total to 218,957.
The state’s related death toll increased by 47 in the same time period, moving to 2,271.
In Wisconsin, there were 5,469 new cases reported Wednesday, pushing the total to 369,442.
There were 63 new related deaths recorded, so that toll moved to 3,178.
In Illinois, there were 11,378 new confirmed and probable cases reported Wednesday, along with 155 additional related deaths.
The state’s totals moved to 685,467 cases and 11,832 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)