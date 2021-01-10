Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- The state reported 66 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday. The county’s total of 11,043 cases to date remained the seventh-highest in the state. The county’s 14-day positivity rate increased to 12.6% as of the latter time.
- The state also reported another related death for Dubuque County, so that toll moved to 141. That remains the sixth-highest total in the state. It was the only related death in the tri-state area reported in the 24-hour period.
- In Dubuque County over the previous 14 days, 19% of new cases were in people ages 18 to 29, according to state data. The age group of 30 to 39 accounted for 16%; 40 to 49 was 14%; 50 to 59 and 60 to 69 each made up 13%; children younger than 18 were 12%; and the age groups of 70 to 79 and 80 years and up each had 7%.
- Ten new cases were reported in Jackson County, which saw its positivity rate increase to 14.6%.
- Nine new cases were recorded for Jones County, and its 14-day rate stood at 15.1%, up slightly from 24 hours earlier.
- Five additional cases in Clayton County were confirmed, while the county’s 14-day rate climbed to 20.1%. It was one of 17 counties in the state with a rate of at least 20%.
- Delaware County had three new cases and a two-week rate of 14%, also up slightly.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health did not release updated county-level hospitalization data on Saturday. The most recent data showed that, as of Thursday afternoon, Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Delaware County had four; and Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties each had three.
- As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there were three area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list. With no new cases, there remained 41 at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque, 20 at Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque and three at Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,345 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 295,353. The state reported just three additional related deaths, so the toll reached 4,127.
- In Wisconsin, Lafayette County reported 14 new cases Saturday, while Grant County reported seven. Iowa County did not provide an update, but the state reported 12 new cases there. The state website also was providing more updated data for Crawford County, showing its case count increased by 12.
- Statewide, another 3,046 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday, as the state’s total climbed to 505,058. An additional 36 related deaths also were reported, so that toll moved to 5,155.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update as of Saturday night, but the state reported there were 13 new cases in the county Saturday. That represented the county’s highest single-day total in three weeks.
Statewide, there were 6,717 new cases Saturday, along with 101 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 1,024,039, as well as 17,494 deaths.