PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Dozens of employees in their vehicles lined the perimeter of a Prairie du Chien packaging company facility today, awaiting their chance to be tested for COVID-19.
The operation, conducted by a specimen collection team from the Wisconsin National Guard, collected nose swabs from all of the about 350 workers of Prairie Industries’ north and south facilities.
To date, nine employees of the company's Prairie du Chien locations have tested positive, according to Crawford County health officials.
The process could take as long as eight hours today. The specimens will be sent to a Madison lab, and the results could take several days to be returned.
The outcome will determine whether the company’s north facility, 800 N. State St., will reopen.
Although the north plant is the work location of all of the employees who have tested positive so far, there is no evidence to suggest that the facility is the location where they contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, health officials said.
Operations at the north facility were reduced beginning the week of April 26. The company announced the suspension of all operations at the facility last Friday.
Today’s testing is one of dozens of operations that have occurred with National Guard assistance at mobile sites across Wisconsin, resulting in the collection of almost 6,250 specimens.
In southwest Wisconsin, a team was dispatched in April to Orchard Manor long-term-care facility south of Lancaster and another to HyPro Inc. on Monday in Platteville.
