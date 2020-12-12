Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the in Jones County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today, increasing its death toll to 32.
There were 59 additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County confirmed in that 24-hour span, increasing the county’s total to 9,940. The county’s 14-day positivity rate remained steady at 13%. The county's death toll remained at 123.
Jackson County had 53 more cases during that time frame, pushing its tally to 1,662. The county's death toll remained at 23.
Delaware County's total moved to 1,541, an increase of 12, along with 26 deaths, which was unchanged.
Clayton County's count increased by 10 to 1,252, and its death toll remained at 24.
Jones County had just six new cases, so its total moved to 2,463.
The state is now reporting outbreaks at nine long-term-care facilities in this five-county region, as Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has rejoined the list.
The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
- Stonehill Care Center -- 23 cases
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 22 cases
- Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque -- 15 cases
- Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
CLAYTON COUNTY
- Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
- Guttenberg Care Center -- 49 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
- The state continues to report no outbreaks in Jackson County, though there are local reports of outbreaks in the county. Efforts to receive explanations from the Iowa Department of Public Health and Jackson County Health Department have not been successful.
JONES COUNTY
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, a total of 1,920 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 255,009.
Statewide, the total number of deaths increased by 15 to 3,212 as of 11 a.m. today.