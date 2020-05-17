In Iowa, there were 323 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday.
The state total now is 14,651.
Five more related deaths were reported. The toll now stands at 351.
In Wisconsin, there were 456 new cases reported, pushing the total to 12,543.
But no new deaths were reported, so that total remained at 453 statewide.
In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,734 cases, along with 51 more related deaths.
The state totals now stand at 94,191 cases and 4,177 deaths.
Where are those cases? Check out the maps below.
(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)