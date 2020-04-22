SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

State of Iowa officials reported another 108 confirmed COVID-19 infections this morning, including one new case each in Dubuque and Jones counties.

The state now reports 3,748 total confirmed cases.

Statewide, seven more related deaths were reported today, bringing the statewide total to 90. 

In Illinois, officials reported 2,049 confirmed cases today. The state total now is 35,108. 

No new cases were reported in Jo Daviess County, which has had 11 so far. 

There have been 1,565 related deaths. That includes 97 more reported today. 

In Wisconsin, 225 more confirmed cases were reported today. The state's total now stands at 4,825. 

Four additional related deaths were reported, pushing the state total to 246. 

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-22-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Wednesday afternoon, April 22.
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-22-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Wednesday morning, April 22.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-22-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Wednesday afternoon, April 22. 

