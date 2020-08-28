GALENA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Public Health announced today that 30 counties, including Jo Daviess County, are at a "warning level" for COVID-19 because of increases in at least two risk factors.
Neighboring Carroll County also made the list.
"Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with weddings, large gatherings, long-term-care facilities and other congregate settings, travel to neighboring states, bars and spread among members of the same household who are not isolating at home," states an IDPH press release. "Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported. General transmission of the virus in the community is also increasing.
"Public health officials are observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings. In some counties, local law enforcement and states’ attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings."
The risk indicators tracked by the state include more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a week; the number of deaths increasing; weekly test positivity rate of more than 8%; limited intensive-care-unit availability; a surge in weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; too few tests performed; and clusters of positive cases.
The state website indicates that as of today, over the past week, Jo Daviess County had a 10.2% positivity rate and the equivalent of 112 new cases per 100,000 people. Two youth cases also were reported.
The county previously was at the "warning level" as of July 31, but then it was not included among the warning counties on Aug. 7, 14 or 21.